Chennai oil spill compensation: Thousands of families overlooked, allege residents

M Samuel Diraviam, councillor of ward six, alleged that revenue department officials had identified only 2,850 families as beneficiaries for compensation although around 8,000 families in his ward were affected. “The assessment should have been the responsibility of zonal level officers because they are aware of the nagars and streets that were severely affected. This is not justifiable in any way,” Samuel told TNM.

A resident of Raja Shanmugam Nagar from Samuel’s ward, who has not been considered for the compensation said, “We don’t know how they decided some areas were affected and others not. Along with other families, we have submitted a letter to the collector of Chennai district highlighting the inconsistencies in the assessment.” In the neighbouring Kalaignar Nagar, some residents got compensation while their neighbours haven’t, the resident alleged.

Councillor Jayaram of ward four also raised similar concerns. “There are some 300 families who suffered significant losses in Jai Bhim Nagar and TF Gopal Nagar due to the flood water mixed with oil from the spill. They haven’t been considered for compensation at all. The government needs to conduct a proper re-assessment,” he said. He also raised the issue of small businesses not having been considered at all in these assessments.