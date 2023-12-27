Ammonia gas leak in Chennai’s Ennore, 42 people hospitalised

Even as Ennore continues to reel from the oil spill caused by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), residents now face the effects of an ammonia gas leak. The leak has led to widespread panic after several people were hospitalised. The leak occurred on December 26 from the Coromandel International Limited, a fertiliser manufacturing facility owned by the Murugappa Group. Many people are reported to have fainted, experienced irritation in the eyes and difficulty breathing. The unit has been shut down temporarily.

Speaking to TNM, Nishant, a resident from Ennore, said people experienced breathing difficulties around 11.45 pm. Later, thousands of people rushed out of their homes and waited by the roadside until the police reached the spot. Nishant also told TNM that one person was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruvottriyur after they began to bleed from the ear and nose. Many residents have moved to their relatives’ homes in Palaverkadu and Tiruvottriyur.

Puthiyathalamurai reported that residents of Ennore are staging a protest demanding that the Coromandel facility be shut down permanently. They also told the news channel that 30 to 40 people have been hospitalised and that at least 10 of them are in intensive care.