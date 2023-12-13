Oil spill in Chennai’s Ennore Creek destroys livelihoods of fishers in eight villages

A member of the Kaattukuppam Meenava Podhunala Sevai Sangam, a fishermen’s union from Kattukuppam, says such anthropogenic disasters have forced hundreds of fishers to move away from their traditional fishing practices. “The canal and river that intersect the Ennore locality are not healthy anymore. The quality of the fish have gone down, and so have our customers. We cannot make a decent income from fishing because of this. In the last decade alone, a lot of fishers in the locality started to take up daily wage work. Now they are construction workers, conservancy workers, and even security guards. As of 2023, we only have 450 fishers in our village. If the microclimatic conditions and microorganisms are not revived, there will be hardly any fishers in the village in two years,” he says.

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board (TNFWB), the fishers’ union has urged the government to give them compensation for the next six months as they have lost their livelihoods, and also for the fishing materials they lost. They have also demanded that the government remove the oil that spread to the estuary and the shorelines in an urgent manner, besides conducting inspections at the oil companies in North Madras and restraining them from spilling oil into water bodies.

Gomathi Santhosh Kumar, councillor of Ward 2 in Ennore, says oil was deposited in all the boats that were tied to the banks of the canal. “They cannot be reused because the bottom would expand during the summer due to the oil. Each of those boats was worth around Rs 4 lakh,” she says, adding that the government should consider all of these factors while announcing the compensation.

The councillor says the government should come forward to desilt the Buckingham Canal to ensure an undisturbed flow of water. She also calls for the strengthening of the canal banks to ensure the floodwater does not enter fishing villages. “The government should also get CPCL to pay compensation to the fishers,” she adds.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 8 took suo motu cognisance of the oil spill and ordered a high-level committee to submit a report on the incident. It ordered the committee to directly inspect the site on December 11, collect the samples of the oil in the affected area, and submit a detailed report on December 12. On Tuesday, December 12, the bench also directed oil companies and the state government to accelerate the cleaning process.