Ennore gas leak: TN Minister says CIL willing to pay Rs 5.92 cr compensation

Tamil Nadu Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said on the floor of the Assembly, on Wednesday, February 21, that Coromandel International Ltd was willing to pay a compensation of Rs 5.92 crore. The fertiliser manufacturing unit in Ennore of Chennai was shut down on December 26, 2023 following leakage of ammonia gas that left nearly 50 hospitalisted. The residents staged a massive protest in Ennore demanding that the company to cease operations permanently and seeking CIL’s accountability.

Replying to a special calling attention motion moved by the members of the opposition, who demanded closure of the fertiliser manufacturing unit, Meyyanathan also said that the next step in the matter will be taken only after all security measures are put in place.

The Environment Minister told the Assembly that the company has announced its willingness to pay compensation after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) sent a notice to the factory seeking compensation.