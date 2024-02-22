Ennore gas leak: TN Minister says CIL willing to pay Rs 5.92 cr compensation

Tamil Nadu Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said on the floor of the Assembly, on Wednesday, February 21, that Coromandel International Ltd was willing to pay a compensation of Rs 5.92 crore. The fertiliser manufacturing unit in Ennore of Chennai was shut down on December 26, 2023 following leakage of ammonia gas that left nearly 50 hospitalisted. The residents staged a massive protest in Ennore demanding that the company to cease operations permanently and seeking CIL’s accountability.
Replying to a special calling attention motion moved by the members of the opposition, who demanded closure of the fertiliser manufacturing unit, Meyyanathan also said that the next step in the matter will be taken only after all security measures are put in place.
The Environment Minister told the Assembly that the company has announced its willingness to pay compensation after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) sent a notice to the factory seeking compensation.
He also said that a seven-member expert committee was constituted to study the gas leak and ensure that all safety measures are in place. The committee has recommended a new pipeline with an automatic tripping system, and an automatic interlocking system, as well as regular safety audits.
It may be noted that Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthugai, T Velmurugan (TVK), K Murugan (CPI) and VCK member SS Balaji have demanded permanent closure of the plant, claiming that it was causing damage to the environment, besides being a health hazard to the people.
At around 11.45 pm on December 26, the pressure in the pipelines on the sea bed transporting ammonia dropped, causing the gas to leak. Many people fainted and were hospitalised, while others experienced irritation in the eyes and difficulty breathing.
(With IANS inputs)