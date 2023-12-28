Ennore erupts in protest after Ammonia leak, residents want CIL held accountable

Ennore residents, on Wednesday, December 27, protested outside the Southern and Northern gates of the Coromandel International Limited (CIL), a fertiliser manufacturing company owned by the Murugappa group, from where Ammonia gas leaked on Tuesday . The protestors want the company to cease operations permanently and are seeking CIL’s accountability. Although residents protesting outside the northern gate called off their strike around 6 pm on Wednesday, stating that they will fight the case legally, residents - mainly from Periyakuppam and Chinnakuppam -who are outside the southern gate have refused to call off protests.

Devi, a resident of Periyakuppam, told TNM, “They have an emergency alarm in the company. Once the workers realised that there was some gas leak, why couldn’t they alert us by ringing the alarm? People who were returning late after work came and banged on our doors to alert us. Eventually, they started bleeding from their ears and nose. If the company was responsible, they should have immediately helped us evacuate our homes, they should have arranged for buses or ambulances but they did nothing.”

Devi was among those who began protesting at 6 am on Wednesday. She said, “We have been sitting for more than eight hours but no one from the company has come to speak to us.”