Ennore disaster: Panel recommends criminal case against CIL, CPCL

An expert panel constituted by the Ennore People’s Protection Committee – a campaign by the residents – has recommended filing criminal cases against Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Coromandel International Limited (CIL) for reckless negligence that led to hazardous pollution in the region. Ennore residents have been protesting since December 27, 2023, demanding to shut down CIL after the ammonia gas leak . Ennore has been devastated after back-to-back disasters—floods, the oil leak from CPCL and gas leak.

At around 11:45 pm on December 26, the pressure in the pipelines on the sea bed transporting ammonia dropped, causing the gas to leak . Many people fainted and were hospitalised. Others experienced irritation in the eyes and difficulty breathing. Following the incident, the unit was closed temporarily.

Stating that neither the government nor any authorities have heeded the demands and issues of the residents, the Ennore People’s Protection Committee, a campaign front with representatives of all 32 villages in the Ennore-Ernavur region organised a citizens’ public hearing on January 1, 2024. The public hearing committee was headed by retired Justice K Kannan, with advocate D Nagasaila, academician Kalpana Karunakaran, journalist Kavitha Muralidharan and labour activist and journalist Vaishnavi P as its members.