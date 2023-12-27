Chennai ammonia gas leak: TN govt shuts Coromandel International Ltd temporarily

Police and government authorities rushed to the spot after complaints from residents and many were evacuated to temporary accommodations 1o kilometres away from the site of the leak. Those suffering medical conditions were admitted to the Stanley Medical College and Hospital and to Aakash Hospital, where they were visited by state minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian.

The Coromandel International Limited facility produces 4 lakh tonnes/annum of Ammonium Phosphate Potash Sulphate (APPS), a type of fertiliser, and ammonia is one of the raw materials. At around 11:45 pm, the pressure in the pipelines on the sea bed transporting ammonia dropped. Workers at the facility also noticed a pungent odour and gas bubbles were discovered from a pipeline near the shore.

According to a report by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), a seawater sample at the point of the pipeline leakage was collected at 3.49 am. The ammonia level in the seawater was found to be 49 mg/litre as against the marine discharge standard of 5 mg/litre. The TNPCB team also found that the ammonia level in the ambient air was at 2,090 micrograms per cubic metre as against the mandated 400 micrograms per cubic metre for a 24-hour average.