Ennore oil spill in pictures: Fisherfolk plagued by contamination, loss of livelihood

Just days after the flood water has receded, Chennai is faced with a massive oil spill from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited refinery, drastically affecting the fishing community in Ennore. Residents told TNM that the water is contaminated, with a chemical smell, and that this has also affected the marine ecosystem.

The oil spill entered the sea from Ennore Creek, and the Indian Coast Guard stated that the oil spilt over 20 sq km into the Kasimedu harbour in north Chennai. It is to be noted that the coastal area from Ennore to Kasimedu is densely populated with marine life and is a popular fishing area as well.

Here are Akshara Sanal's pictures that capture the extent of the damage.