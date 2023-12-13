Tamil Nadu

Ennore oil spill in pictures: Fisherfolk plagued by contamination, loss of livelihood

Photographs from the Ennore oil spill show how fisherfolk struggle as they are forced to find new fishing locations that are not contaminated by oil.
Written by:
TNM Staff

Just days after the flood water has receded, Chennai is faced with a massive oil spill from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited refinery, drastically affecting the fishing community in Ennore. Residents told TNM that the water is contaminated, with a chemical smell, and that this has also affected the marine ecosystem.

The oil spill entered the sea from Ennore Creek, and the Indian Coast Guard stated that the oil spilt over 20 sq km into the Kasimedu harbour in north Chennai. It is to be noted that the coastal area from Ennore to Kasimedu is densely populated with marine life and is a popular fishing area as well.

Here are Akshara Sanal's pictures that capture the extent of the damage.

The once clear layers of water are now obscured by a thick coating of oil with dark streaks, indicating the polluted nature and quality of the water.
The once clear layers of water are now obscured by a thick coating of oil with dark streaks, indicating the polluted nature and quality of the water. Akshara Sanal
The water level rose during the Michaung Cyclone, mixing with the oil spillage and directly impacting the region’s plant life.
The water level rose during the Michaung Cyclone, mixing with the oil spillage and directly impacting the region’s plant life. Akshara Sanal
Toxic compounds in the oil have led to the destruction of aquatic life, making them vulnerable to predation and reducing their chances of survival.
Toxic compounds in the oil have led to the destruction of aquatic life, making them vulnerable to predation and reducing their chances of survival. Akshara Sanal
Due to the oil disaster, local fishermen are travelling over the contaminated water to new locations from their typical fishing grounds.
Due to the oil disaster, local fishermen are travelling over the contaminated water to new locations from their typical fishing grounds. Akshara Sanal
Due to oil sedimentation, the riverbed now has a tar-like layer which is affecting the flow and quality of water coming from the other channels.
Due to oil sedimentation, the riverbed now has a tar-like layer which is affecting the flow and quality of water coming from the other channels.Akshara Sanal
The natural hues of the water have changed, and the intensity of the colour indicates a harmful alteration in its physical and chemical properties.
The natural hues of the water have changed, and the intensity of the colour indicates a harmful alteration in its physical and chemical properties.Akshara Sanal
The heavy spillage of oil had formed a concrete layer in the boat dock area, damaging its infrastructure and its associated facilities.
The heavy spillage of oil had formed a concrete layer in the boat dock area, damaging its infrastructure and its associated facilities. Akshara Sanal
Despite the toxic smell coming from the deposited chemicals, which is similar to the smell of petrol or diesel fuel, fishermen are still seen working from their boats.
Despite the toxic smell coming from the deposited chemicals, which is similar to the smell of petrol or diesel fuel, fishermen are still seen working from their boats. Akshara Sanal
The boat is seen to rest on the accumulated oil that has heavily mingled with the water, resulting in decreased efficiency, increased maintenance, and damage to the boat's structures.
The boat is seen to rest on the accumulated oil that has heavily mingled with the water, resulting in decreased efficiency, increased maintenance, and damage to the boat's structures. Akshara Sanal
Fishermen were seen jumping from boat to boat to complete their daily work because they could not walk on the shore due to the thick film of oil that had formed on the boat dock.
Fishermen were seen jumping from boat to boat to complete their daily work because they could not walk on the shore due to the thick film of oil that had formed on the boat dock. Akshara Sanal
Dogs are seen roaming around the oil-contaminated region, where they may accidentally ingest oil while searching for food, causing internal organ damage and death.
Dogs are seen roaming around the oil-contaminated region, where they may accidentally ingest oil while searching for food, causing internal organ damage and death. Akshara Sanal
Fisherman's foot stained with oil -- he slipped trying to pass between boats to avoid the heavy oil deposits on the boat dock.
Fisherman's foot stained with oil -- he slipped trying to pass between boats to avoid the heavy oil deposits on the boat dock. Akshara Sanal
Guardian deities of the fisherfolk were seen installed on the shore of the oil-spilled area.
Guardian deities of the fisherfolk were seen installed on the shore of the oil-spilled area. Akshara Sanal
Water waves that appear thick and black near the river mouth as a result of the spill.
Water waves that appear thick and black near the river mouth as a result of the spill. Akshara Sanal
