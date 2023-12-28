CM Stalin announces full state honours for DMDK leader Vijayakant’s funeral

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, December 28, paid his last respects to the mortal remains of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijayakant and said his funeral will be conducted with full state honours. “As a tribute to Vijayakant, his last journey will be given full state honours,” the CM said. Veteran actor and political leader Vijayakant on the morning of Thursday at the age of 71, after prolonged pulmonary illnesses. He was admitted to the MIOT hospital in Chennai on December 26 where he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on ventilator support.
In a press statement, CM Stalin called him a person of good heart and said, “As an actor, actor's union president, political party leader, legislator, leader of the opposition, whatever task he took up, he devoted himself fully to it and supported everyone around him. He was a family friend to us. He had a special place in heart for Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar.”
The CM recalled that Vijayakant was abroad when DMK stalwart Karunanidhi passed away and he went directly to Marina beach upon return to pay his last respects. “Dear friend Vijayakant, who had deep love and appreciation for Tamil language, conducted his family events, including his marriage, headed by Kalaignar. When he was the president of the actors' association, he praised the Golden Jubilee of Kalaignar in the cinema industry and conducted a huge function, and presented him with a golden pen. No one can forget that when Kalaignar was ill, he personally came to inquire about his health and when Kalaignar passed away, Vijayakant who was abroad sent a tearful video and expressed his condolence; and when he returned from abroad, he went directly from the airport to Kalaignar’s resting place on the Chennai beach at midnight to pay his respects.”
Stalin also fondly recalled Vijaykant’s performance in a song sequence written by Karunanidhi in the film Makkal Aanaiyittal and said that their friendship never changed during any time and in any political climate.
“The demise of our dear friend Vijayakant, fondly known as Captain by Tamil people, is a loss to Tamil Nadu and the film industry. In this very sad situation, I express my condolences to Captain Vijayakant's family, including sister Premalatha Vijayakant, the volunteers of the DMDK, the film industry and the fans. Condolences on behalf of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. As a tribute to Vijayakant, his last journey will be given full state honours,” he said.
