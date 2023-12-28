CM Stalin announces full state honours for DMDK leader Vijayakant’s funeral

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, December 28, paid his last respects to the mortal remains of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijayakant and said his funeral will be conducted with full state honours. “As a tribute to Vijayakant, his last journey will be given full state honours,” the CM said. Veteran actor and political leader Vijayakant passed away on the morning of Thursday at the age of 71, after prolonged pulmonary illnesses. He was admitted to the MIOT hospital in Chennai on December 26 where he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on ventilator support.

Read: Vijayakant's Mortal Remains to be Kept at DMDK Headquarters in Koyambedu

In a press statement, CM Stalin called him a person of good heart and said, “As an actor, actor's union president, political party leader, legislator, leader of the opposition, whatever task he took up, he devoted himself fully to it and supported everyone around him. He was a family friend to us. He had a special place in heart for Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar.”