Chennai: Family of child abuse survivors evicted from house, forced to live on streets

The family of two sexual assault survivors in Chennai have been forced to live on a platform on the East Coast Road (ECR) near the Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus for over two weeks. The spot on the platform with no roof where they have been sleeping reeks because the public washroom is located only a few metres away. With only a handful of belongings kept in two small sacks, the survivors’ parents – daily wage workers — have been struggling to make ends meet.

They have been staying here the past twenty days with their son. The girls who survived abuse too would have spent the night on the street, after they were out of the shelter, but were saved from the plight as the headmistress asked them to stay in the school till 9pm on March 5, after which the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials picked them up.

The parents said that they were rendered homeless because of the stigma around sexual abuse. Their landlord allegedly evicted them without due notice by citing that they were not comfortable with the police frequenting their home and allegedly blamed the mother of the survivors for permitting the assault on her daughters.