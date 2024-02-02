Sexual assault on three girl students in Chennai: Police nab assaulter

The Neelankarai All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) on Friday, February 2, arrested a man for sexually assaulting three minor girls repeatedly, for a period of two years, in Chennai.

The man, John Yovan (29), was nabbed by one of the three special teams formed by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) and was identified as the assaulter by the survivors, said Valarmathi, Sub-Inspector (SI) of the station. “A concerned officer from the childline has taken custody of the minor girls and they were taken for a medical examination on Friday. The assault has been ascertained,” she added.