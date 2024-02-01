Sexual assault on three girl students in Chennai: Police finally file FIR

The Neelankarai All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Chennai filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday, February 1, against unknown person(s) for alleged sexual assault against three minor girls . The FIR was filed hours after TNM reported on the alleged assault and the police’s failure to file an FIR. The Chennai Police, in a press statement, also said that they have formed three special teams to nab the unknown assaulter. Although the Thiruvanmiyur police had been investigating the alleged assault since January 23, an FIR had not been filed until Thursday. It is to be noted that the Neelankarai AWPS comes under Thiruvanmiyur station’s jurisdiction.

In its statement, the Chennai police said that an unknown person had sexually assaulted the minor girls on the terrace of an apartment, with the help of a nine-year-old boy who would escort them there under the pretext of giving them chocolates.

The police’s failure to promptly file an FIR is an offence under section 19 of the POCSO Act, which calls for mandatory reporting. Section 19 says that if a person who has information on any abuse fails to report it, they may face imprisonment for up to six months or fine or both.