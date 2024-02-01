Chennai school students sexually assaulted repeatedly by stranger, cops fail to file FIR

Three girl students of a primary and middle school run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in Chennai have allegedly been sexually assaulted by an unknown man multiple times. The sexual assault allegedly happened outside the school’s premises over the last two years. According to a police source, the girls, aged eight, 10, and 12, were reportedly escorted to the unknown man by a nine-year-old boy who also attends the same primary school. Although the Thiruvanmiyur police have been investigating the complaint since January 23, they have not registered a First Information Report (FIR) as of January 31.

Upon request of anonymity, a source close to the children told TNM, “The survivors didn’t speak about the assault since the assaulter had threatened to kill them and their family members. A fourth girl was also escorted by the nine-year-old boy recently to the assaulter along with the other girls, but she escaped and informed her parents. The parents then confronted the other children and that is when the girls hesitantly opened up about the assault.”

TNM also spoke to one of the parents who confirmed that one among them had approached the police on January 23 and given a complaint in writing but was afraid to sign it.