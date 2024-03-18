Chennai cyber scam victim asked to pay for legal proceedings by another scammer

Over the four days between March 10 and 13, Radhika, a Chennai resident, lost Rs 7.7 lakh to a job scam through the Telegram app. On March 14, she filed a complaint with the Tambaram Cyber Crime Police in the city. Two days later, around 10 am on March 16, her phone rang and True Caller identified the number as ‘Cyber Help Desk’. When she answered the call under the presumption that it was a call from the police regarding her complaint, a person who claimed to be from the cyber crime department told her that she needed to pay a fee for the legal proceedings. The caller asked her to pay Rs 12,750 to a bank account he specified.

“Initially, I thought it was a call from the police station. But he asked all the details of the scam and how much money I had lost. I wondered why a cop would call me to ask for details I had already furnished. I told him that I would get back to him after some time,” Radhika told TNM. Radhika later informed the police officer at the Tambaram station who handled her complaint about the fraudulent ‘Cyber Help Desk’ call.