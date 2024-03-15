Chennai woman loses Rs 7.7 lakh to Telegram job scam

A Chennai-based woman has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime wing of the Tambaram city police, alleging that she was scammed to the tune of Rs 7.7 lakh in a job scam via the Telegram app. The complainant Radhika (name changed) had recently quit her job after she became pregnant, and was considering getting another job where she can work from home. That was when she came across an online “job offer,” which later robbed her of her money.

It was on Facebook that Radhika first saw a video advertisement for the part-time job, which claimed that users could earn easy money by watching, liking, and reviewing videos on the internet. She contacted the WhatsApp number provided on the ad around 10 am on Sunday, March 10, seeking more details about the job. The person who responded said she had to pay Rs 100 initially to get three video ads to watch, and in return, she would earn Rs 300. “I thought there would be no harm in investing Rs 100 to get decent returns. I was willing to pay and earn,” she said.