Chennai woman loses Rs 1.5 crore to courier scam, police file FIR after 20 days

In November 2023, a Chennai woman lost Rs 1.5 crore to a courier scam run by men who claimed to be from the Customs Department, judiciary, and the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) team. When the woman, Anu (name changed), realised she had been conned, she reached out to the Chennai cyber crime wing and lodged an online complaint. Shockingly, they took 20 days to even register a First Information Report (FIR) and with the police more interested in chiding her for falling prey to a scam, Anu has lost all hopes of recovering the money.

On the morning of November 2, 2023, 56-year-old Anu, a resident of Pallikaranai in Chennai, received a phone call from a man who claimed his name was Ashish Sharma from the Lucknow Customs Department. Ashish told Anu they had possession of a package that was sent – through Blue Dart courier – to Cambodia in her name and contained items like 20 passports, four kilograms of clothes, and a laptop linked to human trafficking crimes. For the next few days, Anu was forced to be on call with the ‘officer’ continuously through Skype calls and manipulated to send all her savings to eight different accounts to prove her innocence.

Anu was told they had arrested a human trafficker called Sanjay Patil and he had revealed there was a bank account in her name and the proceeds of trafficking and money laundering amounting to Rs 38 crore was deposited in that account. The ‘officials’ warned her not to speak to anyone as they were trying to save the victims of trafficking from India to Cambodia. During the day-long Skype call, Anu had to take permission to use the restroom and to have meals.