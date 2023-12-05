Bengaluru tops cyber crime charts in 2022, reports 73.4% of cases across 19 metros

Bengaluru continues to be a hotspot for cyber crimes, topping the charts for the umpteenth time in 2022. New data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that the city reported a whopping 73.4% of the 13,534 cyber crime cases reported across 19 metro cities.

With 9,940 cases on record, Bengaluru's lead is substantial, far surpassing its counterparts. Hyderabad, another IT hub, reported only 282 cases, while cities like Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur outpaced it.

To tackle the surge, Bengaluru's City Police Commissioner has taken measures with eight dedicated police stations and Special Investigation Teams (SIT) now in place, streamlining the reporting and investigation process. Despite these efforts, the city has already crossed 9,000 cyber crime cases by November this year.