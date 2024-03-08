FedEx scam: Tamil Nadu cyber police issue guidelines, warn public

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has released guidelines to safeguard people from the FedEx impersonation scam. According to a press release, 390 complaints have been registered in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in the last two months in connection with this scam. The modus operandi of the scam involves the impersonator making a phone call to a person under the guise of a Fedex customer care representative. The suspect then claims that an illegal parcel has been returned under the name of the victim.

The impersonator then proceeds to extract personal information, including the victim’s name, contact number, and Aadhar number. This causes confusion and tension in victims, who are made to believe that the returned parcel contained illegal items

The victim is then transferred to a fake Mumbai Cyber Crime Police officer, who compels the victim to download Skype for further verification. In the name of investigation, the suspects falsely implicate the victim in money laundering activities. They promise government assistance and RBI intervention, such as issuance of a new Aadhaar card and updation of KYC details to secure the victim’s bank account.