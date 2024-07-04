Chennai caste killing: Prime accused Dinesh out on bail

The Chengalpattu District court on Wednesday, July 3, granted bail to Dinesh (24), the main accused in the Pallikaranai caste killing case. With this, all of the five accused in the case have been granted bail.

Praveen, a 22-year-old Dalit man from the Paraiyar caste, was killed on February 24 for marrying Sharmila, who belongs to the Yadava caste (classified as Other Backward Class). Sharmila’s brother Dinesh (24) and four others— Sriram (18), Vishnu (23), Jothi Lingam (25), and Stephen Kumar (24), were accused of murdering Praveen.

While Sriram and Jothi Lingam were first granted bail on June 16, Vishnu, Stephen Kumar were granted bail on June 26, 2024.

On April 8, 42 days after being arrested, Dinesh and Jothi Lingam – had applied for bail. It may be noted that as per the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an accused cannot apply for bail before 60 days. Shortly after, Sriram had also applied for bail. However, the sessions court dismissed their bail applications. Dinesh repapplied in June. Hearing his third bail plea on Wednesday, the court said, “Considering the period of incarceration (131 days), the fact charge sheet has been filed and also considering the other facts and circumstances of the case, this court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioner.”