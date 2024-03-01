Praveen-Sharmila’s Chennai intercaste love story that ended in his gory murder

Nineteen-year-old Sharmila from Chennai lost her husband Praveen to a caste killing on Saturday, February 24. At the funeral the next day, Sharmila was spotted wearing Praveen’s shirt over her clothes, clinging to the freezer box which held Praveen’s mortal remains. As the funeral procession began, an inconsolable Sharmila was heard saying, “He said he won’t ever leave me alone. Now he is gone.” Since that day, she has been unable to digest any food or water and has been on IV fluid support at a local hospital.Praveen (22) belonging to the Paraiyar caste (classified as Scheduled Caste) was killed by Sharmila’s brother Dinesh (24) and four other men, in the Pallikaranai locality. Four out of the five men – including Dinesh – are caste Hindus, belonging to the Yadava community (classified as Other Backward Caste), while the fifth man is a Christian from the Pariyar caste. Although the men were arrested and charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and under Section 3(2) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the victim’s family has levelled allegations of police negligence, saying that the crime could have been prevented..Since caste killings predominantly make headlines from southern Tamil Nadu, this case — arguably one of the first gory caste killings to have taken place in Chennai in recent times according to Veni, an activist from Theendamai Ozhippu Munnani (Eradication of Untouchability front) — in which a youth was killed by other youngsters, has shaken the local residents.According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Chennai city has not recorded even any murder/atrocity committed against a Scheduled Caste person between 2017 and 2019 and in 2022. Records for the years before 2017, and for 2020, 2021, and 2023 are not available on the NCRB website.“Twenty years ago, two people — one person belonging to the Paraiyar caste and another from the Yadava caste – attempted to get married in Pallikaranai. But their attempt remained unsuccessful because their families managed to separate them. After that, as far as I know, Praveen and Sharmila are the first ones from those two communities to have gotten married in this vicinity,” a resident who works alongside caste annihilation groups told TNM..Praveen and his family have been living around the Ambedkar statue near the Pallikaranai police booth, an area which has a majority of SC residents. Sharmila’s family lives two kilometres away, where the Yadava community forms a majority. Praveen’s mother Chithra however said, “No one has seen or heard of our youth befriending people or interacting with people based on their caste in Pallikaranai. But, my son’s marriage triggered caste hatred and he was killed. This has shocked us.” Chronology of eventsAccording to Sharmila, her parents found out about her relationship with Praveen last year and disapproved of it. “After they came to know, they started to look for bridegrooms to marry me off,” she told TNM.On October 17, 2023, Sharmila, under the pretext of locking her house’s main gate, left her house and eloped with Praveen. The two of them were hiding for two nights in Mahindra City where Praveen’s aunt lives, and later had a registered marriage on October 19. In the meantime, Sharmila’s parents filed a missing complaint with the Pallikaranai police.On October 20, the couple appeared in front of the Pallikaranai police station and produced their marriage certificate. The case’s Investigating Officer (IO) Christin Jayasil, who holds the rank of Assistant Commissioner, told TNM, “We had called the girl’s family and they submitted in writing that henceforth they will have no relationship with their daughter, by acknowledging that she had eloped and married as per her wish.”.But Sharmila said that she was threatened by her elder brother Naresh (25) at the police station. “He had quietly threatened me at the police station. Earlier that week, when we were hiding in Mahindra City, Naresh and my father Durai Kumar had gone to Praveen’s family and threatened to kill us. After receiving the threat at the police station itself, I feared for our lives. So, I told one of the police officers that I wish to submit a written complaint. But the police refused to accept it. They said that the family’s written acknowledgement was sufficient,” she alleged. The Pallikaranai police, however, denied this allegation.On February 27, when the National Commission for Scheduled Castes regional director Ravivarman visited the family, Sharmila levelled these allegations again. Ravivarman responded, “I will ask the IO to look into this matter and if found guilty, the names of both the father and the other brother will be included in the First Information Report (FIR).” He also announced that a compensation of Rs 12 lakh will be given to the family. “You should have been more cautious. Now see, what has happened!” Ravivarman told Praveen’s family outside their house. He went on to explain how the family shouldn’t have permitted the couple to come back to Pallikaranai and insisted that they remain in hiding.Praveen’s mother said, “Sir, for the first two months they were in hiding. They were first in Mahindra City and then in Nedungundram at our relative’s house. It was his friends who asked him why he must ‘hide like a girl’. It was one of those friends — Sriram — who called him that night to come to the spot, and was part of the group that killed him. It was an elaborate plan to bring him back and then to kill him.”A possible case of caste & vengeanceSriram (18), Vishnu (23), Dinesh (24), Jothi Lingam (25), and Stephen Kumar (24) were the five men who committed the murder, the police said. The IO, Christin Jayasil, said that according to the initial investigation, some perpetrators could have had an additional motive. “Apart from the fact that most of them belong to the same caste, two of the accused — Vishnu and Stephen — were friends with a person who was killed in Medavakkam allegedly by Praveen and his gang,” he said, referring to a murder case that took place in 2022..Praveen was named as one of the accused in that case and was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302. He was granted bail within a few months, the police said.The IO also added that as per Dinesh’s statement, he wasn’t carrying any weapons. “He claims that he just went with these men and had nothing to do with the murder but we don’t have any corroborative evidence, at least not yet. We are investigating this from all angles,” Christin Jayasil remarked. ‘Not caste killing’When TNM met Sharmila’s family, they also claimed that it was not a case of caste killing and denied that they had threatened the couple. Sharmila’s father, Durai Kumar (46) who works in the construction business, said, “Both my wife and I were born and brought up in Chennai. We are not casteist and nor are our children. Dinesh has never been and is not against his sister for marrying a man from another caste. I’m certain of that because he himself is in a relationship with a girl from that caste and wants to marry her. He informed us of his relationship recently and we have accepted it. We disapproved of Sharmila’s relationship with Praveen only because he is a history sheeter.”The family said that Dinesh was a Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) aspirant and was studying while working in a private company..According to Sarala, Sharmila’s mother, Dinesh had called her around 9.30 pm on February 24 and was crying. “He told me that he had gone somewhere with some men after finishing work at his office and that something bad had happened. He immediately cut the call. When I called back, his phone was switched off. We don’t know why he was there with any of those men because he has never mentioned any of their names, except for Jothi’s. Jothi was his friend,” Sarala said.However, Praveen’s family alleged that these are all false claims. Dinesh had immense hatred towards Praveen and both Durai Kumar and Naresh played an equal part in this, they said. Sharmila alleged that Naresh has been following her to college and that Praveen had previously complained that her father followed him regularly too. “My father also is the Deputy Organising Secretary in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party’s construction wing in Sholinganallur. I don’t know if someone powerful is supporting them,” Sharmila said.