Chennai intercaste couple deaths: Families blame each other, seek CBCID probe

TW: Suicide

Praveen, a 22-year-old Dalit man from the Pariyar caste, was killed on February 24 for marrying a girl from the Yadava caste (classified as Other Backward Class) in Chennai’s Pallikaranai. On April 22, within two months of Praveen’s death, his wife Sharmila died by suicide. One of Sharmila’s brothers, Dinesh, was among the five arrested by the police in connection to Praveen’s murder. Now, a suicide note purportedly written by Sharmila has emerged, supporting her earlier allegations that her parents and eldest brother Naresh had abetted the crime that resulted in Praveen’s murder and her suicide.

Sharmila’s family not only pleaded innocent but claimed that the handwriting in the alleged suicide note didn’t match that of Sharmila’s. Her eldest brother, Naresh, told TNM, "The suicide note has been found after a week. Why didn't they recover it the day the attempt to suicide took place? We have our doubts about that note. Someone else seems to have written it. It's not Sharmila’s handwriting. We will be filing a complaint on Praveen’s family because we think that they had a role to play in my sister's death."

Sharmila had attempted to die by suicide on April 14 but survived as she was immediately admitted to a hospital. She was shifted for further treatment to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on April 15 by Praveen’s family. She succumbed to injuries on Monday, April 22 .



Praveen’s family has refused to accept Sharmila’s mortal remains unless Praveen’s murder probe was transferred to CB-CID. They have also requested the videotaping of Sharmila’s post-mortem and that the autopsy be performed by a doctor from another district.

They have also alleged that the police have been supporting Sharmila’s family.

G Chitra, Sharmila’s mother-in-law, said, “I was in the hospital by her side since April 14. I came home only on April 23, and we noticed her suicide note in a diary.”

“She seemed normal on the outside. She had even spoken to us and our lawyer about continuing her education. We paid her exam fee as well in the first week of April. Her suicide attempt made us realise how much she was hurting without telling us. She was even going for counselling,” Chitra added.