Chennai caste killing: Senior lawyer says DMK cadres shielding culprits

Senior advocate Bhavani B Mohan, who is the counsel of the victim in Praveen's caste killing case, said that party workers and possibly leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are protecting the culprits from facing police charges in Praveen’s murder. Praveen, a 22-year-old Dalit man from the Paraiyar caste, was killed on February 24 for marrying Sharmila, who belongs to the Yadava caste (classified as Other Backward Class) in Chennai’s Pallikaranai. Sharmila’s brother Dinesh was among the five arrested by the police in connection to Praveen’s murder.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, May 11, advocate Bhavani called for an impartial probe by the CB-CID or the CBI, alleging that the Pallikaranai police and some government lawyers are favouring Sharmila’s family. He said, “Sharmila’s father, Durai Kumar, is in the DMK. He has the backing of several party cadres who are big shots. Even a few public prosecutors are favouring the family. The police investigation is therefore being influenced and the Pallikaranai police are favouring Sharmila’s family.”