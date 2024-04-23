Chennai caste killing: After husband’s murder, wife dies by suicide

Although the men were arrested and charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and under Section 3(2) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the victim’s family had levelled allegations of police negligence, saying that the crime could have been prevented. They also said that Sharmila’s parents, Durai Kumar and Sarala, and eldest brother Naresh (25) had abetted the crime.

G Chitra, Praveen’s mother, in a written complaint to the Tambaram Commissioner dated April 22, claimed that Sharmila attempted to die by suicide since the police failed to add her parents’ and elder brother’s names to the charge sheet. She claimed that the police are supporting Sharmila’s family and that it caused Sharmila great distress. In her complaint, Chitra also alleged that when two of the accused- Sharmila’s brother Dinesh and Vishnu, had applied for bail earlier in April, the police didn’t inform the family that they could challenge the bail application. The police allegedly only delivered the court’s summon notice one day prior to the summoned date.

Citing these reasons, Chitra has also requested that the case be transferred to the CBCID.

It may be noted that Sharmila had earlier told TNM that she suspected her father to be backed by powerful people since he is the Deputy Organising Secretary in the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party’s construction wing in Sholinganallur.