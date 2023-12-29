Captain Vijayakant’s mortal remains brought to Chennai’s Island grounds

The mortal remains of veteran actor-politician Vijayakant was brought to Island grounds in Chennai’s Anna Salai, on Friday, December 29, where it is being kept in state for people to pay homage till 1pm. The funeral procession is set to begin at 1 pm from Island grounds to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) office located in Koyambedu. The 71-year-old actor-turned politician passed away on the morning of Thursday at the MIOT hospital in Chennai, after prolonged pulmonary illness. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on ventilator support.

Stating that his death was a huge loss to the party, cinema world and Tamilians across the world, a press statement from the party said that his body will be kept at Island grounds for people to pay their last respects. The funeral procession will start from Island grounds at around 1 pm via Poonamallee Road and reach the DMDK head office, where his funeral will take place by 4.45 pm.