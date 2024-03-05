Ammonia leak: Coromandel seeks fresh technical inspection, NGT reserves verdict

Coromandel International Limited (CIL), on Tuesday, March 5, expressed their discontent over the report submitted by the technical committee – constituted to assess the ammonia gas leak that occurred in their plant in December 2023 – before the Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). CIL’s representatives demanded that an inspection be conducted again with technical experts, including an international expert and one of their own representatives.

CIL’s representative also argued that the company will not be able to implement all the recommendations of the technical committee and requested that they be granted permission to re-open the facility. The bench, however, observed that CIL’s demands were beyond the tribunal’s jurisdiction and further reserved the final verdict.