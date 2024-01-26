For residents of Chennai’s Ennore, it's no happy new year

For 30 days straight, Coromandel International Limited’s (CIL) fertiliser plant in Chennai’s Ennore area has faced a picket from a resolute group. Ennore, nestled next to the Kosasthalaiyar river and Manali region, is an industrial belt with around 200 companies, a mix of small and large, including industries, power plants, fertiliser and fuel-making units. Ennore’s residents, still reeling from the ammonia leak that occurred on December 26, that choked their lungs, have been taking turns to protest. Among them is 69-year-old Raja, a fisherman.

Raja knows this fight all too well. In 1999, a similar leak at the same plant had landed him and his fellow residents in Vellore Central Prison for daring to protest. This time, the residents of the village (mostly fishers) insist that their resolve is stronger, and the stakes higher. They have refused to accept compensation from both the government and Coromandel International, owned by the conglomerate Murugappa group, and are instead demanding a permanent solution. Even though the company was shut down following the gas leak on December 26, they fear that it will be re-opened soon. Though the protests have taken a heavy toll, with many not able to return to their jobs, the agitators have told the government that the only solution in sight is the permanent closure of the company.

“This is where we were born and this is where our ancestors have lived. How can we leave our birth place and relocate elsewhere? We live close to the sea and the sea is what our livelihoods are dependent on,” Raja said.