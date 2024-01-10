Ennore gas leak victims say hospital discharged them even as they struggled to breathe

But at these other hospitals, they had to produce their medical reports from the night of the gas leak, which Akash Hospital allegedly continues to withhold. Celcha, another gas leak victim from Periyakuppam who was discontent with her hasty discharge, said Akash Hospital still hasn’t handed over her scans and X-rays. “They only gave me the prescription and withheld my chest scan and X-ray. I asked them once, but they did not give me the scans then. Later, as I was still finding it difficult to breathe and we wanted to approach another doctor for a second opinion, my husband went back to Akash Hospital to collect them. They told my husband they will give the reports in three days, but it has been ten days since,” she added.

TNM spoke to almost 10 people who were hospitalised, and all of them had similar experiences to share. “Our livelihood has taken a hit since the cyclone in December. There was the CPCL oil spill and then the gas leak, and we haven’t ventured into the sea ever since. We have had no income at all for 40 days now. The private hospitals nearby will charge us for new scans and X-rays, for which we have no money. So we have to travel long distances to take treatment from government hospitals,” Desarani said.

Kumar had visited the Akash Hospital, asking them to hand over the medical reports of the 39 people who were admitted to the hospital from his village. “They said that they need time to go through them and study them. We do not understand what they are studying after claiming that the patients are treated and safe to go home. We are afraid they are hiding something,” he said.

TNM reached out to Akash Hospital, but didn’t receive a comment.

It was around 11.45 pm on December 26 that the pressure in the pipelines carrying ammonia gas from the ships to the sea bed dropped, resulting in the gas leakage. Residents were alerted by word of mouth by workers who were returning from their late night shifts, after which they started evacuating their homes in large numbers. Several people who spoke to TNM alleged that the company didn’t use the emergency alarm button to alert residents or help them evacuate to safety. They have since been protesting for CIL to permanently shut down operations.