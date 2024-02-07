Ennore gas leak: TNPCB says 67 tonnes of Ammonia leaked from Coromandel

Further, in a statement submitted before the bench, the TNPCB said that the leak had taken place during the pre-cooling process which is carried out before transporting ammonia from the ships to the storage tank in order to maintain the temperature of the pipelines on the sea bed.

On February 4, the state-constituted Technical Committee’s report said that the granite boulders located near the shoreline could have damaged the pipeline during the Michaung cyclone that hit Chennai on December 3 and 4. Substantiating their findings the TNPCB’s report claimed that since the pipelines were damaged, the leak occurred when the pressure in the pipeline was being steadily increased during the pre-cooling process on December 26.

CIL’s representatives who appeared before the bench, however, asked to be allowed time to counter these claims. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana warned them and said, “Your approach cannot be to counterclaims. You are responsible for this mishap and you have to respond to the question of why the gas leak happened on or before the next hearing.”