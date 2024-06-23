Will Wayanad turn into another Rae Bareli or Amethi with Priyanka’s electoral entry

Uttar Pradesh constituencies held by Gandhis

Uttar Pradesh had been the family’s safe ground ever since Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, began contesting elections. Interestingly, when Nehru won Phulpur in UP for the first time, he had a co-Member of Parliament (MP), Masuriya Din. Those were days when several constituencies were represented by two members, to ensure enough representation for the SC/ST categories. Between 1952 and ‘62 therefore, Nehru and Masuriya Din were the MPs of Phulpur. The two-MP rule ended by ‘61 and Nehru became the sole MP from 1962 until his death in 1964. However, Phulpur did not become a family bastion, Indira having come to the Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member from UP in 1964.

When she contested the Lok Sabha election in 1967, she chose the seat held by her late husband Feroze, Rae Bareli. Years later, when it was the turn of her son Sanjay Gandhi to contest the election, he chose Amethi in 1980 but was alive for barely six months after that. Rajiv Gandhi, his brother, took over Amethi in 1981 and held it until his death while serving as Prime Minister in 1991. Sonia, his widow, also chose Amethi in her first election in 1999. Interestingly, she too, like Indira and Rahul, contested from two seats that year – Bellary in Karnataka and Amethi in UP – and won both. In Bellary, she defeated the BJP’s Sushma Swaraj.

Five years later, in 2004, Sonia passed on Amethi to Rahul and went on to claim Rae Bareli. Though both seats have for long been identified as family pockets, Rahul lost Amethi to the BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019, forcing him to become the MP of Wayanad. Now, as he goes back to his home turf in UP, the Gandhis may not want to lose Wayanad and the indefinite trust of its voters. Priyanka’s candidacy in Wayanad, though not entirely expected, seemed like the most natural choice for the Congress.