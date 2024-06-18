Annie Raja welcomes Priyanka’s candidature, slams KC Venugopal for ‘family’ comment

Welcoming the Congress’ decision to field Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Annie Raja, a leader of the Communist Party of India, who lost to Rahul Gandhi in the constituency, appreciated the party’s decision to field a woman candidate. She was however non-committal about contesting a by-election stating that it is the party’s and the Left front’s call.

Rahul Gandhi has decided to retain Rae Bareli, the other constituency he won and vacate Wayanad for his sister Priyanka, who would make her electoral debut. Rahul, who was representing the constituency, won the seat again with a majority of more than 3.6 lakh votes.

There was speculation that he’d choose Raebareli over Wayanad, but what came as a surprise was the Congress’ announcement fielding Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul’s sister and another prominent leader of the party, to contest the seat he was vacating.

Annie said that electing women to the parliament is important as their strength in the lower house has come down from 14 to 13%. Not a single woman had won from any constituency in Kerala this time.