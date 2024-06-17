Rahul Gandhi to retain Raebareli, Priyanka to contest in Wayanad

The Congress party has finally decided that Priyanka Gandhi will make her electoral debut. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, June 17, has announced that Rahul Gandhi who won from two constituencies- Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala will retain the Raebareli seat, while vacating his seat in Wayanad.

Reacting to the development, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I am happy to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel Rahul Gandhi's absence. I will work hard and try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi. It cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Raebareli. We will both be present in Raebareli and Wayanad”.

The announcement was made by Kharge, flanked by the Gandhi siblings and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Earlier, during his visit to Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from where he had contested and won in 2019, Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters of the constituency and said that whatever decision he takes, voters of both Raebareli and Wayanad will be happy.

In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi had defeated senior Communist Party of India leader Annie Raja by a margin of 3.64 lakh votes. Wayanad is considered a stronghold of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the Congress in Kerala.