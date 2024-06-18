An HR problem for the Sangh and why Priyanka decided to contest: Powertrip

Welcome to Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this issue, we explore how RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat’s comments on arrogance have sparked discussions about a rift between the RSS and BJP. But is the rift real? What similarities does it have with 2004? We ask an RSS leader. Former diplomat TP Sreenivasan, once aligned with Tharoor, played a pivotal role in BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s campaign in Kerala. And AIADMK’s decision to boycott the Vikravandi bye-poll stems from Edappadi Palanisamy’s fear. We tell you this and more in this week’s Powertrip..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Wayanad a tough decision for RahulWhen Rahul Gandhi won from both Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in UP, the question was which seat he would retain. According to a top source in the Congress, Rahul was more inclined towards retaining Wayanad as he felt that when large parts of India were rejecting him and the Congress, Wayanad stood with him. However, others in the party felt that the winning streak in Uttar Pradesh for the INDIA bloc was crucial and therefore any signal that Rahul was abandoning Uttar Pradesh would wreak havoc. The compromise was that Priyanka would stand in Rahul’s place in Wayanad. Apparently Rahul Gandhi wanted to add in his speech that he was sending the person closest to his heart to Wayanad. Priyanka had offered to take on Modi in Varanasi in 2019 but the Congress leadership had warned that a defeat would impact her brand badly. This time, Priyanka was tasked with looking after Amethi, Raebareli and other seats in Uttar Pradesh and could not contest elections. The Congress believes the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front may not put up a strong face in Wayanad against Priyanka as she enjoys goodwill amongst them. That we find surprising, as Pinarayi Vijayan had gone all out in his attack against Rahul Gandhi during the campaign and even reminded him that he had a nickname once upon a time (Pappu)..An HR problem for the Sangh ParivarRSS leader Mohan Bhagwat’s comments that a true sevak would not be arrogant has triggered discussions on a rift between the RSS and BJP. Immediately after Bhagwat’s comments, RSS leader Indresh Kumar had called BJP arrogant. So is the rift real? An RSS leader from Nagpur told us that the disillusionment began months before the elections. The major sticking point is the importing of leaders from Congress and NCP into the BJP. The RSS leader said that they have raised it several times with Narendra Modi and others that bringing in people without ideological coherence gives no dividend in the long run and will only end up diluting the Sangh’s cause. Despite that, the BJP went on inducting leaders from other parties, even those facing serious corruption charges. The RSS leader said this is why the RSS largely kept away from campaigns in places like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In fact, he insisted that word has been sent through BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh, who is the bridge between the RSS and BJP, that this behaviour will not be tolerated anymore. The RSS believes being a 100-year old organisation, it can afford to stay out of power for a few years, if that’s what it takes to bring the Parivar back on track. This has parallels with what played out in 2004 when the RSS openly said that they were unhappy with the BJP and its focus on the vyakti (person aka Vajpayee) and not vichardhara (ideology). Vajpayee lost the elections and the RSS hold over the BJP tightened with time. At the time, Madan Das Devi, joint general secretary of the RSS, who played a role similar to that of BL Santhosh, tried to broker peace between the BJP that had lost the election and the RSS. The big difference this time is that unlike Vajpayee, Modi has held onto power. RSS Sarsangchalak (supremo) KS Sudarshan had then famously spoken to Shekhar Gupta and called for Vajpayee and Advani’s retirement. Though the RSS may not try anything so drastic this time, the tension is expected to escalate when Maharashtra and UP go to polls, as the BJP will fall back on inducting leaders from other parties..Tharoor's former aide proves costly Those who followed the Kerala elections closely would know that former Indian diplomat TP Sreenivasan played a crucial role in helping BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who lost a closely fought election against Congress’ Shashi Tharoor. This partnership was unexpected since Sreenivasan was firmly a Tharoor ally and headed his campaign in 2009. However, the duo had a fallout due to personal reasons and separated after 2014. Many in Congress credit TP for Rajeev’s performance, which restricted Tharoor’s margin to just 16,000 votes. TP was at the forefront, organising meetings between Thiruvananthapuram’s influencers and Rajeev. He also arranged several meetings where Rajeev spoke to doctors, engineers, lawyers, other professionals, and caste groups. The buzz after the election is that TP is also a key part of the ‘100-day programme’ rolled out by Rajeev to address Thiruvananthapuram’s issues, despite not being elected..No play, no loss? Sasikala doesn’t think so, EPS!The AIADMK’s decision to boycott the Vikravandi Assembly bye-poll is reportedly due to Edappadi Palanisamy’s nervousness. Following defeats in both the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, EPS is reluctant to risk another loss, fearing it could trigger a rebellion within the party. According to insiders, EPS believes both he and the party are currently vulnerable and any challenge could lead to the party's disintegration or a takeover by others. As if on cue, VK Sasikala has thrown her hat into the ring and said that she is ready to take over the AIADMK. The AIADMK losing its deposit in seven Lok Sabha constituencies for the first time since its inception has sent alarm bells ringing in the party. 