An HR problem for the Sangh and why Priyanka decided to contest: Powertrip

Welcome to Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this issue, we explore how RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat’s comments on arrogance have sparked discussions about a rift between the RSS and BJP. But is the rift real? What similarities does it have with 2004? We ask an RSS leader. Former diplomat TP Sreenivasan, once aligned with Tharoor, played a pivotal role in BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s campaign in Kerala. And AIADMK’s decision to boycott the Vikravandi bye-poll stems from Edappadi Palanisamy’s fear. We tell you this and more in this week’s Powertrip.