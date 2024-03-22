Kolkata-based MKJ, MEIL biggest donors of electoral bonds to Congress

The Kolkata-based MKJ group of companies and firms linked to it are the biggest donors to the Congress party through electoral bonds. Its contributions to the Congress are higher than Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha group of companies, which are the overall biggest buyers of the controversial political funding instrument.

Data released by the Election Commission of India on Thursday, March 21, shows that the Kolkata based MKJ Enterprises and firms linked to it through their directors together contributed Rs 160.6 crore to the Congress.

These companies include MKJ Enterprises Limited (Rs 91.6 crore), Madanlal Limited (Rs 10 crore), Keventer Foodpark Infra Limited (now known as Magnificent Foodparks Project Limited) (Rs 20 crore) and Sasmal Infrastructure Private Limited (Rs 39 crore).