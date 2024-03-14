Top buyers of electoral bonds are ‘Lottery King’ and Megha Engineering

The Megha group is headquartered in Hyderabad and has won several government projects, including many works part of the Rs 1.15 lakh crore Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana, and the Rs 14,400 crore Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project in Maharashtra.

“The company was established in 1989 as a small fabrication unit. In due course of time, the unit made a name for itself in the manufacturing and engineering sector,” according to the company’s website.

MEIL was also the largest donor to Prudent Electoral Trust in 2022-23, contributing Rs 83 crore to the trust that distributes money to political parties. In that year, Bharath Rashtra Samiti (BRS) received Rs 90 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust. The company is believed to be close to the) party.

Maharashtra-based Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited bought bonds worth Rs 410 crore. One of the company’s three directors, Tapas Mitra, is also the director of Reliance Eros Productions, Reliance Photo Films, Reliance Fire Brigades, and Reliance Polyester. According to his Linkedin profile, he is the head of accounts (consolidation) at Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited.

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad bought bonds worth Rs 162 crore. The healthcare company is run by Upasana Arora and Prem Narayan Arora.

Mining giant Vedanta Limited, founded by businessman Anil Agarwal and headquartered in Mumbai purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 399 crore. The conglomerate is no stranger to controversy, including allegations of debt and multiple conflicts over its subversion of environmental regulation . Last year, it announced the “demerger” of its businesses.

Haldia Energy Limited, purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 375 crore. Incorporated in 1994, it’s wholly owned by CESC Ltd, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. It operates a thermal power plant at West Bengal’s Haldia to “cater [to] the growing power demand of the city of Kolkata and its suburbs”.

Last year, Al Jazeera reported that the Narendra Modi government allowed RP-Sanjiv Goenka to “bypass competitive processes to corner large coal reserves”.

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd purchased a total of Rs 224.5 crore through electoral bonds.

Part of the Aditya Birla Group, it is among the country’s largest iron ore mining companies and producer of noble ferro alloys. In 2022, the company had written to the Madhya Pradesh government expressing concerns about threats of violence as it tried to execute its mining project in Buxwaha forest, nearly 200 km from Sanchi. In 2014, an expert panel tasked with investigating mining violations in Odisha held the firm guilty of illegal mining in the state’s forest areas.

Keventer Foodpark Infra Limited, has purchased electoral bonds to the tune of Rs 195 crore since 2019. The Kolkata-based firm is in the food processing sector and exports pulp and agricultural products.

MKJ Enterprises Limited, headquartered in Kolkata, dealing in steel, and purchased Rs 180 crore worth electoral bonds. Its chairman and managing director is Mahendra Kumar Jalan – also a director with several Keventer companies.

Madanlal Ltd, purchased bonds to the tune of Rs 185.5 crore. The company is part of MKJ Group and Keventer Group of companies. The company is engaged in purchase and sale of securities and real estate sector.

The EC released SBI’s data on electoral bonds just before 8 pm today in the form of two files, one containing names of “purchasers” of electoral bonds and the other containing names of the political parties that encashed the bonds.

This is a developing story.

This report is part of a collaborative project involving three news organisations – Newslaundry, Scroll, The News Minute – and freelance journalists.