Electoral bonds: What we know so far, will know soon – and may never know

The floodgates have opened. After six years of secrecy surrounding who gave money to political parties through electoral bonds, information has finally started to come out on the orders of the Supreme Court of India.

However, the information is still partial – and confusing.

The Election Commission released one set of data on March 14, another on March 17 – and more is expected to come before March 21.

So what did each data set contain and what has it revealed?

Why is the data that is still to come out crucial?

Here is an explainer to help you navigate this big, developing story that could have far reaching implications in India. We start with some important background.

What are electoral bonds?

Before the Supreme Court struck them down as illegal on February 15, electoral bonds were paper instruments that anyone could buy from the State Bank of India and give to a political party, which could redeem them for money.

When the Modi government introduced the scheme in 2018, it claimed that electoral bonds would help clean up political finance in India by allowing donors to contribute money to parties anonymously.

Until then, political parties only had the option of accepting contributions above Rs 20,000 through regular bank cheques and transfers, and they had to mandatorily disclose the names of those donors in annual reports filed to the Election Commission.

Were the bonds actually anonymous?

Technically, yes. Unlike a bank cheque, the bond did not carry any names – no name surfaced in the banking system when the bond was redeemed. While this allowed a donor to remain anonymous, recent disclosures have made it clear that donors declared their identities to the parties while handing them over the bonds.

This means political parties knew the identities of the donors. But crucially the Indian public did not. The electoral bond scheme allowed political parties to get away without making any significant disclosure to the Election Commission, using the (false) argument that the bonds were anonymous.

The Supreme Court struck down the scheme as illegal on grounds that the public had the right to know who gave money to political parties. It ordered the State Bank of India to disclose information on both the buyers and the beneficiaries of the bonds. The bank was asked to give the data to the Election Commission by March 6, which would then make it public.

On March 4, the bank asked for an extension till June. The court rejected the plea, setting in motion the release of the bond data, with the first dataset coming out on March 14.

What did the first dataset reveal?

On March 14, the Election Commission of India uploaded two lists on its website. The first was a list revealing the names of the buyers of each and every bond purchased between April 12, 2019 and January 2024, with the date and the denomination of the bond.