Not just electoral bonds, BJP is biggest beneficiary of all political finance

As more revelations tumble out about electoral bonds, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have mounted several defences for pocketing crores of rupees from a range of companies.

For one, Amit Shah claimed the party had received only Rs 6,000 crore of Rs 20,000 crore worth of bonds. As we explained here, he got both the numbers wrong .

The BJP received Rs 8,252 crore of the total Rs 16,492 crore redeemed through bonds – just over half the value. This means one party alone received more money from bonds than over 20 others.