Andhra BJP MP’s infra company bought Rs 45 cr bonds while bagging Himachal dam project

An Andhra Pradesh-based infrastructure company founded by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh bought electoral bonds worth Rs 45 crore in a time span of three months, just as they were bidding for a major project in Himachal Pradesh.
The Hyderabad-headquartered Rithwik Projects Private Limited was a letter of contract on January 14, 2023, for the Sunni hydroelectric power project in Congress-governed Himachal Pradesh. It first bought electoral bonds worth Rs 5 crore on January 27, 2023.
Electoral bonds have to be encashed by political parties within 15 days. The BJP, TDP and Trinamool Congress were the only parties that encashed more than Rs 5 crore in bonds between January 27 and the second week of February.
On March 22 2023, SVJN Limited, a state-run clean energy PSU, signed a contract agreement with Rithwik Projects worth Rs 1,098 crore for the same project. Three weeks later, on April 11, 2023, Rithwik Projects again donated money, this time with bonds to the tune of Rs 40 crore.
In April 2023, when Rithwik Projects bought bonds of Rs 40 crore, Congress and BJP encashed more than Rs 40 crore in the corresponding period, while the TDP (Ramesh’s former party) encashed Rs 30 crore in bonds. Which party Rithwik Projects donated to will become clear only when the SBI releases the complete data.
The Sunni project is scheduled to be completed by November 27. It is located in the Mandi and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh along the Sutlej river.
The story of Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh, a founder director of Rithwik Projects, could be a study in coincidence.
In 2019, the MP, had to the BJP from the TDP, just months after he was accused by the Income Tax department of siphoning off funds to the tune of Rs 74 crore in 2018. The defection, which had jolted the TDP, also involved three other party MPs. It came weeks after the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, and while TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was in Europe. Ramesh was known to be close to Naidu.
Rithwik Projects deals in areas ranging from mining and irrigation to highways and infrastructure. The company’s portfolio includes projects such as a mini township for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu’s Jagti Nagrota and the Paleru earth dam in Andhra Pradesh.
Ramesh claims to have no involvement in the affairs of Rithwik Projects However, his brother is still the executive director and his son Rithwik is the lead of operations.
The Income Tax department had in 2018 Rithwik Projects of siphoning off Rs 74 crore through untraceable transactions and of dubious bills to the tune of Rs 25 crore. Ramesh’s properties in Hyderabad and Kadapa were searched, with tax officials claiming to have seized several documents.
BJP’s complaint against Ramesh in Rajya Sabha, and TDP’s U-turn
In November 2018, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao had to the Rajya Sabha ethics committee to seek action against the MP over the Income Tax department’s allegations about fraudulent transactions. Rao had counted Ramesh as one of the “Andhra Mallyas” – a reference to fugitive Vijay Mallya.
The TDP had pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in March 2018 over the Narendra Modi government’s position on the demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh. In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the NDA was permanently shut for Naidu. This was a time when the BJP and TDP were involved in bitter flights and the Income Tax raids on Ramesh and GVL Narasimha Rao’s letter were seen as a vendetta by the BJP. Ramesh joined the BJP in June 2019.
Ramesh’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha is set to end next month. The Income Tax case against him is pending. The BJP MP has announced that he wants to the Lok Sabha election from Visakhapatnam.
Last year, a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms had mentioned his name among MPs with the highest declared wealth in Andhra Pradesh. Ramesh had declared assets to the tune of Rs 258 crore.
This report is part of a collaborative project involving three news organisations – Newslaundry, Scroll, The News Minute – and several independent journalists.
Project Electoral Bond includes Aban Usmani, Anand Mangnale, Anisha Sheth, Anjana Meenakshi, Ayush Tiwari, Azeefa Fathima, Basant Kumar, Dhanya Rajendran, Jayashree Arunachalam, Joyal George, M Rajshekhar, Maria Teresa Raju, Nandini Chandrashekar, Neel Madhav, Nikita Saxena, Parth MN, Pooja Prasanna, Prajwal Bhat, Prateek Goyal, Pratyush Deep, Ragamalika Karthikeyan, Raman Kirpal, Ravi Nair, Sachi Hegde, Shabbir Ahmed, Shivnarayan Rajpurohit, Siddhartha Mishra, Supriya Sharma, Sudipto Mondal, Tabassum Barnagarwala and Vaishnavi Rathore.