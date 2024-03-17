Andhra BJP MP’s infra company bought Rs 45 cr bonds while bagging Himachal dam project

The Sunni project is scheduled to be completed by November 27. It is located in the Mandi and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh along the Sutlej river.

The story of Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh, a founder director of Rithwik Projects, could be a study in coincidence.

In 2019, the MP, had switched to the BJP from the TDP, just months after he was accused by the Income Tax department of siphoning off funds to the tune of Rs 74 crore in 2018. The defection, which had jolted the TDP, also involved three other party MPs. It came weeks after the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, and while TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was in Europe. Ramesh was known to be close to Naidu.

Rithwik Projects deals in areas ranging from mining and irrigation to highways and infrastructure. The company’s portfolio includes projects such as a mini township for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu’s Jagti Nagrota and the Paleru earth dam in Andhra Pradesh.