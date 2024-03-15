Firms linked to Keventer group bought electoral bonds worth Rs 600 crore while it faced ED probe

Firms linked to the group began purchasing the secretive bonds a year after the Enforcement Directorate reportedly launched a preliminary inquiry against one of its companies, Keventer Agro Limited. The case, an alleged disinvestment scam involving hundreds of crores, picked up steam and the ED began an official investigation by October 2019.

Even as the four firms were buying up bonds, the ED raided the group’s office in Kolkata in February 2021 . A year-and-a-half later, in September 2022, the Supreme court delivered a verdict in its favour, dismissing an appeal that sought an independent investigation into the matter.

An initial analysis of the data released by the Election Commission of India revealed that three of the four firms linked to the Keventer group are among the top eleven donors on the list.



