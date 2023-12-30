2023 reminded us why we do what we do

For the maverick founders of these outlets to even consider such a thing, somebody would have to walk in with about five hundred crore to start the channel and put up another five hundred to fight the cases that would be slapped on us. Even that would not be enough to keep it afloat if a billionaire businessman suddenly decided to make a hostile takeover bid. Somebody in power could just as easily pull the plug.

For now all these outlets are focussed on increasing subscribers and micro-donors to keep journalism outside the influence of governments, advertisers and big business lobbies. What we know is that the coming years will see increasing collaborations between members of DIGIPUB, the national-level industry standards body for digital journalism outlets.

Digital journalists are not eligible for government accreditation. We can't access high-security zones and don’t get invited to major political events. The visiting card of a legacy media outlet opens doors and people’s mouths. And yet, journalists from India’s digital outlets continue to churn out a steady stream of world class investigative reports.

The importance of our micro-newsrooms can be gauged from our ability to rile-up the regime. We might be small and cash-strapped but our combined strength is greater than the parts added up. We are able to generate national conversations at a fraction of the establishment cost of big media outlets that have bureaus in every state headquarter.

Ours is a guerilla operation. It’s not important to win the fight as long as we stay in the fight. They can’t win if we refuse to surrender or die.