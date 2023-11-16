The shadow of demolished Muslim neighbourhoods over the Madhya Pradesh elections

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations, and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.

Amjad Khan stands despairingly before a wreckage that had been his livelihood for a decade. His modest bakery in Khargone, a town 120 km south of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh, was one of the 45 buildings reduced to rubble in a widespread demolition drive in April 2022. Many of these took place with little notice, even for those who had occupied the land.

The purpose, Amjad says, was ‘collective punishment’ targeting Muslim neighbourhoods after stone pelting during a Ram Navami procession the previous day. But Amjad knew immediately that something was amiss. “I filed RTIs with the city municipality and the District Collector to find out who ordered the demolition. Both responded saying they had not initiated any action against me,” Amjad says holding up the RTI responses.