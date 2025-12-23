Union govt ban, Kerala’s defiance and Resul Pookutty’s stand: What unfolded at IFFK

Kerala, last week, was rattled by yet another tumultuous affair, after the local body elections and the verdict in the nearly nine-year-old actor assault case. Film cancellations and protests marked the 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which ran from December 12 to 19.

It began with a string of messages alerting the delegates about the cancellations of a number of films, two days into the festival. Rescheduling is not uncommon at IFFK, but cancellations without further notice baffled the festival patrons. The directive, it was understood, came straight from the Union government, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) refusing to grant censorship exemption to 19 films.

The IFFK is conducted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, an autonomous body that comes under the government of Kerala. As per convention, films which are screened at the IFFK do not require a censor certificate but must have a censor exemption from the Union government.

Days ahead of the festival this year, letters were exchanged between the state and Union governments for permission to screen 206 films from 82 countries. However, on the eve of the opening day, the Union government sent a notice, disallowing the screening of 19 films.