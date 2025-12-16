Union government blocks 19 films at IFFK, including Palestine titles and 100-year-old Battleship Potemkin

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has refused screening permission for 19 films at the 2025 International Film Festival of Kerala. Several of the blocked titles deal with Palestine-related themes and a movie called Beef, (and deals with a completely unrelated topic)

The festival, being held in Thiruvananthapuram, began on December 12 and is scheduled to conclude on December 19. Among the films denied clearance are Palestinian works such as Palestine 36, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, All That’s Left of You and Wajib. The list also includes Battleship Potemkin, Sergei Eisenstein’s Soviet-era classic widely regarded as a cornerstone of modern cinema for its revolutionary use of montage. The film celebrated its centenary this year and portrays a mutiny by Russian sailors against their superiors aboard the battleship Potemkin during the Revolution of 1905.

While films shown at festivals do not require censor certification, they must obtain an exemption from the Union Ministry. In earlier years, individual films were denied exemptions. Festival organisers say this is the first time such a large number of films have been refused permission, disrupting the event’s carefully planned schedule.

Cuckoo Parameswaran, the Vice Chairperson, IFFK told the media, "187 movies were sent to the I & B Ministry for exemption. We did not get approval yet for 19 movies. There are many people who took tickets (flight) and registered for IFFK to come here. This creates a lot of issues. Today (December 15) we had to cancel 9 movies, which is a huge disappointment."

The affected list includes the Spanish film Beef, which focuses on the journey of a rap singer and has no connection to its title. Also denied is Santosh by Sandhya Suri, a film on casteism that has received international recognition, including at Cannes, but has not yet been released in India. Suri is serving as a jury member at this year’s IFFK.

Two acclaimed films by Mauritanian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako — Timbuktu and Bamako — have also been refused permission, despite the director being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival.

Several films on the list, including the Egyptian drama Clash and Fernando Solanas’s The Hour of the Furnaces from Argentina, were screened in earlier editions of IFFK.

Other titles denied clearance include Eagles of the Republic, Heart of The Wolf, Red Rain, Riverstone, Tunnels: Sun in the Dark, Yes and Flames.

The issue surfaced after multiple screenings were cancelled on December 14 and 15.

Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan criticised the decision sharply. He told the media, "All these movies are very important movies in the history of cinema. If they say it cannot be screened then that is because of ignorance. The movie 'Battleship Potemkin' can be considered a textbook to study cinema. People who have no clue about all these are doing this. The authorities should reconsider this decision."