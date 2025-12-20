‘Sangh Parivar attempt to suppress dissent’: Pinarayi reacts to cancelled films at IFFK

Speaking at the International Film Festival of Kerala’s (IFFK) closing ceremony on December 19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the Union government’s directive to cancel several screenings an attack on freedom of expression.

The CM added that this was the latest instance of the Sangh Parivar's attempt to suppress dissent.

Previously, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) had refused to issue censor exemption certificates for 19 films at IFFK, including several Palestinian titles and one Israeli film. On December 16, Kerala’s Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said that the state government would screen the cancelled films.

Following this, the I&B Ministry granted certificates for 13 of the films, while the Kerala government agreed to the cancellation of six titles, citing a “bureaucratic logjam”.

At the closing ceremony, CM Pinarayi took a dig at the Union government for disapproving the Spanish film Beef , because "to them beef has only one meaning, whereas the film had nothing to do with the dish".

The film focuses on Barcelona’s rappers and race. The title refers to the idiom ‘having a beef with someone’ — to indicate a disagreement or conflict.

"After realising it's not the beef they [the Union government] thought it was, they allowed the screening," the CM said.

He added that the state would not “bend its knees to such threats” and urged the public to join in reclaiming the space.

Saji Cherian, who made similar comments, also reiterated the state's support for the survivor of the 2017 actor assault case .

Earlier the same day, the survivor had released a statement after a defamatory video was posted by one of the men recently convicted in the case.

Her ‘crime’, the survivor said in her statement, was that she filed a police complaint and fought the case legally.

The verdict in the nearly nine-year-old case came on December 8, pronouncing six men guilty while acquitting the alleged mastermind, actor Dileep.

Since Dileep’s acquittal, support for the survivor has poured in across Kerala with the rekindling of the 'avalkoppam' campaign.

Meanwhile, at the closing ceremony, the most prestigious IFFK award, the Suvarna Chakoram, was presented to the Japanese film Two Seasons, Two Strangers.