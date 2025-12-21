Filmmakers, writers and activists condemn Union govt’s cancellation of films at IFFK

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Several filmmakers, writers and activists have condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government’s refusal to grant permission to screen a selection of movies at the International Film Festival of Kerala. Nineteen films were initially denied approval at the 30th edition of the IFFK, which was held from December 12 to 19. However, following resistance from the state government, 13 films were given censor exemption, but six were still not allowed to screen. In the end, the Kerala Chalachitra Academy that conducts the festival complied and cancelled the six films from Egypt, Colombia, Palestine, Israel and India.

“When the BJP-led Union government of India refused permission to the CPM-led Kerala government’s international film festival to screen 19 films, which included Battleship Potemkin and several Palestinian films, that was no surprise. Intolerance and censorship have been the hallmark of Modi rule,” begins the statement of renowned filmmakers like Anand Patwardhan, Rakesh Sharma, Varun Grover, Surabhi Sharma, academics like Anand Teltumbde, and many others.

“As international scorn poured in, what came as a breath of fresh air was an announcement from the Kerala government that it had taken a stand to show these films despite the objections of the Union government. Those of us who have always opposed censorship at film festivals welcomed this defiance against a centrally imposed political and artistic diktat,” the statement says.

However, the state government’s later decision to comply with the cancellation of six films was shocking, the note says. In a press conference, the chairperson of the Chalachitra Academy, Oscar award-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty, said that the decision was made since they did not want to affect India's international relations. The six films are Egyptian films Clash and Eagles of the Republic, Palestinian film All that's left of you, Israeli film Yes, Colombian film A Poet and Indian film Flames.

“He (Resul) did not even state that the Union government had arm-twisted the Kerala festival into censorship. He instead justified the deed by resorting to the usual “anti-national” rhetoric that the BJP is famous for. He claimed that showing these films would jeopardise foreign policy and national security!” the filmmakers stated.

Condemning both the act of censorship by the Union government and the capitulation by the Kerala government, they appealed to the conscience of all Indians who stand up against genocide and genocide deniers.

Among those signed are also editor Sanjiv Shah, journalists Josy Joseph, Ziya ur Salaam, filmmakers Anuparna Roy, Sudha Francis, Kamal KM, Krishand and others.