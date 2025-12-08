Dileep acquitted in 2017 actor assault case, Pulsar Suni convicted

TNM has followed this case from the start. For verified and timely updates and legal explanations, join our WhatsApp Channel.

In a deeply troubling turn of events, a Kerala sessions court has convicted prime accused Pulsar Suni but acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in the horrific 2017 sexual assault case of a woman actor.

The Additional Special Sessions Court (SPE/CBI – III), Ernakulam, convicted Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, on December 8.

Special Judge Honey M Varghese found Suni guilty of rape. However, Dileep, the eighth accused, who was charged with criminal conspiracy and the orchestration of what we know to be the first case of ‘quotation rape’ (hiring someone to rape a woman), has been acquitted.

Meanwhile, Martin Antony (A2), who was driving the survivor’s car on the night of the assault, and Suni’s aides Manikandan (A3), Vijeesh VP (A4), Salim H (A5), and Pradeep (A6) were also found guilty. They were convicted under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 354 (use of force to outrage modesty of woman), 366 (kidnapping), 354B (use of force to disrobe woman) and 376D (gang rape).

They were also found guilty of offences under sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act for video recording the sexual assault.