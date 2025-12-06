Memory card to leaked audio clips: Technology’s vital role in Kerala actor assault case

The very tool that was meant to threaten a sexual assault survivor into silence became one of the most crucial evidence in the attack on her. The assault took place in a car in Kerala’s Kochi on February 17, 2017 against a well-known actor and was recorded on video and stored on a memory card. When the survivor went to the police and the perpetrators were nabbed within days, the memory card became one of the first pieces of evidence of the crime. The police concluded that the gang of men, led by a driver called Pulsar Suni, were acting at the behest of a mastermind, and within months, zeroed in on actor Dileep as an accused. In the years that the case went on for, technical evidence became vital in uncovering important details about the crime.

The visuals of the attack that Pulsar Suni – who was named the main accused – had saved in a memory card were given to an advocate, who handed it over to the Angamaly magistrate court. After a forensic examination, the memory card was kept sealed in the magistrate court until March 2018. In the next year, it was placed in the custody of the Ernakulam Principal and Sessions Court. Afterward, it was taken to the trial court – the Ernakulam District and Sessions court – where it remained.

Balachandrakumar’s audio clips

Towards the end of 2021, nearly two years after the trial in the case began, late filmmaker Balachandrakumar came out publicly to claim that Dileep was in possession of visuals of the attack. He said that he was a friend of Dileep’s and was present in his house when Dileep spoke about the visuals. He alleged that a ‘VIP’ had come to Dileep’s place with the visuals, after boosting its audio at a studio since it had not been clear earlier. Balachandrakumar claimed that he had incriminating audio clips to prove it.