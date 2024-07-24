An orchestrated nightmare: A sexual assault that unmasked Malayalam cinema

Chapter 1: Nothing Personal

Manikandan got straight to the point.

“I’m accused number 3. I only watched what he did to her, I did not…” he said.

I met Mani on a hot February morning in Kerala’s Kochi. He parked his auto rickshaw, folded his mundu (dhoti), and watched me attentively. I suggested going to a restaurant so that we could sit and talk.

Mani is almost six feet tall. The sleeve of his khaki uniform wound a little too tightly around his biceps. He had three piercings on both ears. The studs that embellished them glistened. A silver chain hung heavy around his neck. In his WhatsApp display picture was an eagle perched on Mani’s shoulder, staring into the camera.

Mani has two young children. He lost his mother a year ago. Her photo was mounted just past the handlebar of his auto. As we walked to the restaurant, he spoke with an unexpected sense of familiarity. “Since I give people a lot of advice these days, I’ll give you one — even if you see someone dying on the road, don’t save them,” Mani said. “I wouldn’t.”

Once we sat down, he insisted that we both eat. “My wife gave me the confidence to speak to you.”

In 2021, after spending nearly five years in prison, Mani secured bail in a high-profile case of sexual assault.

Though Mani claimed innocence, a police investigation found that he, along with five others, had hatched a criminal conspiracy to kidnap a famous film actor and sexually assault her.

The crime — which took place on the night of February 17, 2017 — involved some of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema. On one end was the survivor of the assault, a popular south Indian actor Gayathri (name changed). On the other, a superstar who was accused of orchestrating the sinister plot that led to the assault: Dileep.

Seven years ago, Mani was a man in a hurry — he wanted a better life for himself, and he wanted it fast. To him, that meant getting closer to the power circles in Kochi, his hometown.

Just as Thiruvananthapuram is the political hub of Kerala, Kochi is where the glamour of the Malayalam film industry resides.

A friend once described Kochi to me as a city that is always trying to be one — a wannabe city. Everyone wants to be someone. Everyone is writing a script for a movie or knows someone who is. Everyone is friends with an actor or is one themselves. Everyone is always trying to get out of Kochi or knows someone who is.

Mani’s aspirations led him to the movies too. Around 2014, he found employment as a driver for producers and actors in the Malayalam film industry. Back then, he had a lot of friends — other drivers, artists, and people within the industry whom he travelled with and spent nights drinking with.

He no longer kept in touch with most of them. “I wake up, go to work, and get home,” Mani said, “And remind myself not to help anyone.”

I asked him why he felt this way.

Mani said it all began around 7 pm on the night of February 17, 2017, when he received a call that he said he “should never have answered.”