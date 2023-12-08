Memory card with visuals of Kerala actor's assault was illegally accessed thrice

The December 7 judgement of the Kerala High Court in connection with the actor assault case acknowledges the illegal access of the memory card, which contains visuals of the assault. On at least three occasions, the memory card, which was supposed to be in the safe custody of courts, was accessed by systems that could copy, transfer, or mutate the content, the court said in its judgment on Thursday. "The necessary conclusion would be that we failed to protect the victim's interest, which resulted in the violation of her fundamental constitutional right," said the court while ordering an investigation into the unauthorised access.

The three instances of illegal access were identified as January 9, 2018, December 13, 2018, and July 19, 2021, from the State Forensic Science Laboratory reports. The first access was at 9:58:41 pm on January 9, 2018, during which two files were created, indicating that the device was connected to a computer with a Windows operating system. The second instance was at 10:58:17 pm on December 13, when the creation of three files indicated illegal access using an Android device. The final occurrence was between 12:19 and 12:54 pm on July 19, 2021, a day on which the trial court for the actor assault case had granted permission for the new counsel of the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, to inspect the video.

However, the counsel had submitted that the video was viewed inside the court hall at 3 pm and the memory card was not used for this. The court mentioned that it must have been done through one of the two pen drives to which the content was copied by the Forensic Lab). This meant that the memory card access between 12:19 and 12:54 pm was unauthorised and found to be done using a Vivo mobile phone with an Android system. The mobile phone also contained social media applications like WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram, increasing the risk of the visuals being shared on these platforms.