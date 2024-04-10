Probe in Kerala actor assault case reveals 3 people who illegally accessed visuals of the crime

Who accessed the memory card containing visuals of the 2017 actor assault case of Kerala? An investigation by the Ernakulam District and Sessions court has found that Angamaly magistrate Leena Rasheed, Personal Assistant Mahesh Mohan of the Ernakulam District Judge and trial court official Tajudeen accessed the memory card while it was in the custody of different courts. Mahesh was working in the Ernakulam Principal and Sessions Court where Kauser Edappagath was the judge while Tajudeen was an official of the trial court under Justice Honey M Varghese. Incidentally it is Judge Honey Varghese who is in charge of the trial in the case and also conducted the probe into the illegal access of the memory card.

According to the probe report, Magistrate Leena Rasheed of the Angamaly court had kept the memory card in her personal custody assuming that it was allowed, explaining the access on January 9, 2018, at 9:58:41 pm. The December 13 incident of the same year is reportedly the result of Mahesh accessing the memory card using his phone on the instructions of the district judge, at 10:58:17 pm. Finally, on July 19, the trial court official Tajudeen had accessed the memory card which was to be kept in the court chest, the probe report says. This is supposed to have happened between 12:19 and 12:54 pm, and using a Vivo phone.