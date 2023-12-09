Kerala HC issues guidelines for preserving and accessing sexually explicit evidence

The Chief Ministerial Officer of the Court which receives the electronic record shall be responsible for examining it and ensuring that it is properly sealed and has not been tampered with. If it is suspected that the packet is not in proper condition it should be reported to the Judicial Officer. The Judicial Officer should summon the officer responsible for bringing the packet to the court and it shall be decided if a scientific investigation is needed to find out if the evidence was tampered with.

The Judicial Officer shall be present when the sealed packet is securely placed in a locker or chest and the keys shall be with the Judicial Officer or the Chief Ministerial Officer. If the court receives any request for examination of the packet, it shall be removed in the presence of the Judicial Officer. The packet, being taken out, shall be further packaged and an outer label saying 'Sexually Explicit Material' affixed on it.

The guidelines also say that no copies of such sexually explicit electronic records shall be provided to any person, including the accused in the said case. The court may allow the accused or their lawyer to view them under the following conditions: there is a court order granting permission for it, and all such petitions are considered together so there is minimal playing of the visuals, the electronic record is handled only by experts, no equipment or secret device is used by anyone viewing the visuals, the proceedings are recorded in detail, and the electronic record is permanently destroyed when the case ends.

Finally, the High Court also issued measures for the examining authorities, including the maintenance of a register of electronic records containing sexually explicit materials. The examining authority should confirm that the sealed packet it receives is not tampered with and report to the court if there is tampering. The experts handling the records should also ensure that no other person has access to it. If additional electronic documents containing sexually explicit material are created during the examination, that too shall be recorded in the register. Any copies and any forwarding of the material (to other divisions for instance) shall also be recorded.

The Court ended the guidelines by requesting the Union and State governments to formulate necessary rules for the safe handling of electronic records containing sexually explicit materials.